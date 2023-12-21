MP: College Professor's Daughter Gets 3-Yr RI For Making Fake Caste Certificate

Representative Photo

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Court of additional session judge class II Rupesh Naik sentenced three-year imprisonment to one Anshu Verma, daughter of one college professor in a cheating case.

Government lawyer Narayan Jadav said that the court found Anshu guilty under Section 420 (cheating) of the IPC and sentenced her to three-year jail. The court also slapped a fine of Rs 1,000.

According to Jadhav, a complaint was made in the year 2016 by complainants Ram Kuwade and Ankit Chavda of Sendhwa that Professor Ashok Verma and his children had colluded and made caste certificates of non-creamy layer and were making false statements to get the certificates made. By preparing forged documents with misleading information, certificates were made by giving false declaration forms in which orders to register the crime if found guilty after investigation were given to the police by the then SDM.

In the year 2018, the police arrested the accused, Anshu, and her brother and booked them under relevant sections of the IPC. The challan was presented by the police before the court on December 31, 2019. After four-year court proceedings, the court found Anshu guilty, Jadhav said.