Indore: Tween Boy Suffers Infection After Taking Prescribed Iron Syrup At Govt Hospital

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 12-year-old boy's health deteriorated after he was given the iron syrup in Sanjeevani Clinic located in a government school campus in Indore. The family alleged that the child had a reaction only after taking the medicine. At present the child’s condition is stable.

The matter pertains to the Government Secondary School located at Chhota Bangarda where he was given iron medicines on Saturday afternoon. After this some children got fever. Among them, the condition of Kartik son of Pankaj Chauhan (12), who is studying in class six, also deteriorated.

He started having pain in his chest, stomach and throat and also had a fever. After which, he was admitted to Government Chacha Nehru Hospital on Monday where he was admitted to PICU. Other children also had similar symptoms and some even vomited. Red and black spots appeared on the body and there was difficulty in eating.

The family said that the child's entire body is swollen.

On the other hand, school in-charge Ashok Verma said that iron medicines were given to the children by Sanjeevani Clinic located in the school premises. During that time he was in a meeting in Gandhi Nagar.

Devashree Sonare, Nursing Officer of Sanjeevani Clinic, said that on the instructions of the Collector, iron medicine was given to all the children. Only one student, Karthik, had a reaction while the rest of the children are fine after taking the medicine.