Indore: Goods Worth Lakhs Gutted In Fire At Cafe


The building is new so there are fewer possibilities of an electric short circuit.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, December 21, 2023, 08:34 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped the Rajendra Nagar area after a fire broke out in a café on Wednesday morning. Goods worth lakhs of rupees were gutted in the fire. However, no casualty was reported during the incident. The reason behind the fire incident was unknown.  

According to a fire brigade officer, the incident took place in the shop named the Crush Cafe in Scheme Number 103 around 11 am. The people of the area spotted heavy smoke from the shop and informed the police and the fire brigade. The café is situated on the ground floor of a residential building and the smoke reached the upper floor as well.

Even as the people were attempting to douse the fire, the fire brigade reached there and controlled the flames using more than 2,000 litres of water. No one was there in the café at the time of the incident so no casualty was reported.  

The owner Yogesh Soni also reached the spot after the incident. Soni said that he had started the café a month ago. The building is new so there are fewer possibilities of an electric short circuit. 

