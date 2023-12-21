Indore: Four Trains Cancelled, Three Diverted Due To Mega Block

Representational photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Railway has cancelled the operation of four trains and diverted the route of three owing to the mega block taken for remodelling of the station at Mangliagaon and track linking as part of the Indore-Ujjain track doubling project.

Cancelled trains

1. Train number 22191 Indore Jabalpur Express running from Indore will be cancelled on December 27 and 28.

2. Train number 22192 Jabalpur Indore Express running from Jabalpur on December 26 and 27.

3. Train number 09587 Nagda Indore Passenger Special running from Nagda on December 27 and 28.

4. Train number 09588 Indore Nagda Passenger Special running from Indore on December 27 and 28.

Diverted trains

1. Train number 11126 Gwalior Ratlam Express running from Gwalior will run via Ujjain-Fatehabad Chandravatiganj-Ratlam route on December 26.

2. Train number 11125 Ratlam Gwalior Express running from Ratlam will run via Ratlam-Fatehabad Chandravatiganj-Ujjain on December 27 and 28.

3. Train number 21126 Bhind Ratlam Express from Bhind on December 27 will run via Ujjain-Fatehabad Chandravatiganj-Ratlam route.

The railway has requested passengers to avoid inconvenience and get accurate train status information from Railway Inquiry Service 139 or on NTES app.