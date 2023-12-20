 Indore: 17-Yr-Old Girl Dies Due To Cardiac Arrest
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: 17-Yr-Old Girl Dies Due To Cardiac Arrest

Indore: 17-Yr-Old Girl Dies Due To Cardiac Arrest

The police initiated an investigation into the case and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased to know the exact cause of the death.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, December 20, 2023, 11:55 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old girl allegedly died due to cardiac arrest at her place in Malharganj police station area late on Tuesday. The exact reason behind the death is yet uncertain but it is believed that she suffered a cardiac arrest. She felt chest pain and suffocation and was taken to the hospital but could not be saved. The police are investigating the case and recording statements of family members.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Sanjana Yadav, a resident of Rambali Nagar. Sanjana’s uncle Chotu Yadav said that Sanjana was a student of BCom first year. She had gone to college in the morning then she visited the temple and had cooked food for the family members in the night on Tuesday. Thereafter her condition suddenly deteriorated and was taken to the hospital but could not be saved. Her father is a loading vehicle driver. She had a younger brother and was the only girl of her parents. The police initiated an investigation into the case and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased to know the exact cause of the death.

Quote – Deaths due to cardiac arrests are increasing rapidly among the youth, but it is very unusual for children to suffer from cardiac arrest. Heart attacks do not occur in children due to blockage of blood vessels. The risk of heart attack in children increases due to genetic or congenital diseases. A hole in the heart, enlargement and shortening of muscles or viral infection of the heart can cause cardiac arrest in children. 

-Dr Alkesh Jain, Cardiologist

Read Also
Bhopal: Makhanlal University, Haridev Joshi University Tie Up To Up-skill Staff, Students
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

5,000 Oxygen Beds Ready For Any Eventuality: Health Dept

5,000 Oxygen Beds Ready For Any Eventuality: Health Dept

Indore: Indore Cancer Foundation To Hold First Int'l Meet On PBMT, Supportive Care For Cancer

Indore: Indore Cancer Foundation To Hold First Int'l Meet On PBMT, Supportive Care For Cancer

Indore: Four Trains Cancelled, Three Diverted Due To Mega Block

Indore: Four Trains Cancelled, Three Diverted Due To Mega Block

Indore: Car Given On Rent Sold With Help Of Forged Papers

Indore: Car Given On Rent Sold With Help Of Forged Papers

Indore: Government Temple Land Worth Rs 52 Cr Freed At Robot Square

Indore: Government Temple Land Worth Rs 52 Cr Freed At Robot Square