Indore: 17-Yr-Old Girl Dies Due To Cardiac Arrest

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old girl allegedly died due to cardiac arrest at her place in Malharganj police station area late on Tuesday. The exact reason behind the death is yet uncertain but it is believed that she suffered a cardiac arrest. She felt chest pain and suffocation and was taken to the hospital but could not be saved. The police are investigating the case and recording statements of family members.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Sanjana Yadav, a resident of Rambali Nagar. Sanjana’s uncle Chotu Yadav said that Sanjana was a student of BCom first year. She had gone to college in the morning then she visited the temple and had cooked food for the family members in the night on Tuesday. Thereafter her condition suddenly deteriorated and was taken to the hospital but could not be saved. Her father is a loading vehicle driver. She had a younger brother and was the only girl of her parents. The police initiated an investigation into the case and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased to know the exact cause of the death.

Quote – Deaths due to cardiac arrests are increasing rapidly among the youth, but it is very unusual for children to suffer from cardiac arrest. Heart attacks do not occur in children due to blockage of blood vessels. The risk of heart attack in children increases due to genetic or congenital diseases. A hole in the heart, enlargement and shortening of muscles or viral infection of the heart can cause cardiac arrest in children.

-Dr Alkesh Jain, Cardiologist