Bhopal: Makhanlal University, Haridev Joshi University Tie Up To Up-skill Staff, Students | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Country's youngest mass communication and journalism public sector educational institute Haridev Joshi University of Journalism and Mass Communication and the oldest and the largest Makhanlal Chaturvedi University on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Undertaking (MOU) here to jointly enhance education, research and training.

An MOU was signed in this regard here at Shiksha Sankul between Haridev Joshi University Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Sudhi Rajiv and her Makhanlal University counterpart Professor Dr KG Suresh.

The HJU Vice Chancellor Professor Sudhi Rajiv, on the occasion, said, "The biggest task the media faces in a tech-driven age is an attempt to strengthen democracy, reason and freedoms." The two universities are collaborating to uphold core values and will organise training in this regard, she said.

After signing the MOU Professor Suresh said, "This is a milestone in media education. Together we will set new benchmarks not just for the two institutions but also media education across India. "

As per the MoU, both parties in principle agree to cooperate in the exchange of information relating to their activities in teaching and research in the fields of mutual interests.

Universities to conduct short courses

They have agreed to collaborate in curriculum development for skill education and general education. The universities will provide mutual access to facilities for academic purposes.

They will conduct short courses. They will undertake joint teaching, research and cultural activities. The MoU has facilitated mobility of faculty, scholars and students between institutions. There will be joint efforts for staff's professional development. There will be efforts for sharing or creation of educational materials and resources. There will be efforts for participation in seminar and academic meetings.