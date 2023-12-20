Bhopal: Chouhan Meets Nadda, May Get New Assignment In Organisation

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met party’s national president JP Nadda in Delhi on Tuesday for the first time after the election results were out on December 3.

During the conversation, Nadda hinted at giving him some responsibilities in the organisation. After Raman Singh was elected Speaker of Chhattisgarh assembly, the post of national vice-president fell vacant. Likewise the post of national general secretary of the party may also fall vacant. So Chouhan may be given one of the posts.

After meeting Nadda, Chouhan said he would be ready to discharge any duty assigned by the party. Discussions were held for his next steps, Chouhan said, adding that he will take part in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra and tour the southern states. Chouhan said that he would be in MP as well as in southern states, and that he had discussed ministry formation with Nadda. He also said he would do any work to be assigned to him by the party during the Lok Sabha elections.

In the party, every work is important, he said. Chouhan wished Mohan Yadav to work better than he (Chouhan) did. According to Chouhan, when people work for a mission, they should follow the party’s instructions.