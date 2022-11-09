MP: Collector visits Dewas Tekri, worships Goddess Tulja Bhawani

FP Photo

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The newly-appointed collector of Dewas city visited Dewas Tekri to worship Goddess Tulja Bahwani and Goddess Chamunda. Here, he prayed for the development and peace of the city. He also inspected the management at the tekri. He also had a meal in the area. On this occasion, SDM Pradeep Soni and other officers were also present.

Following this, collector Gupta took charge of his post on Wednesday. Earlier, Gupta was serving as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Smart City, Indore. On this occasion CEO, district panchayat Prakash Singh Chouhan, additional collector Mahendra Singh Kavache, municipal commissioner Vishal Singh Chauhan, SDM Pradeep Soni, deputy collector Priyanka Mimrot and other officials were also present.

