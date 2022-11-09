Ujjain: Winners of Vikram Kalidas Award declared during national seminar

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The third session of the national seminar was organised under the aegis of Vikram University under the week-long 64th Akhil Bharatiya Kalidas Samaroh here on Tuesday.

The programme was presided over by Dr Balkrishna Sharma, former vice-chancellor of Vikram University. The chief guest was Dr Ramrajesh Mishra, former vice-chancellor of Vikram University. Prof Basant Kumar Bhatt of Ahmedabad was the guest of honour while Dr Anil Pratap Giri, Agra and Dr Prashant Puranik, registrar, of Vikram University were the special guests.

While presenting the outline, the secretary of the Kalidas Committee of Vikram University Prof Shailendra Kumar Sharma said that in this session selected research papers from different parts of the country were read for Vikram Kalidas Award. On this occasion, the selected research papers for the Vikram Kalidas Award were announced. The prize money of Rs 5,000 and a citation will be presented by the Governor of Chhattisgarh Anusuiya Uikey on November 10 at 4 pm at the closing ceremony.

Researchers found eligible for the award include Dr Asha Shrivastava, Jabalpur, Dr Madhubala Sharma, Jaipur, Dr Rajeev Ranjan and Dr Awadhesh Pratap Singh, New Delhi (jointly) and Maria Elizabeth Baker from the Netherlands.