MP: Collector Reviews Preparations For Polls

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Preparations for the ensuing assembly elections are gaining pace with each passing day. In this regard, collector and district election officer Karmaveer Sharma called a meeting of the presiding officers and provided them with the facilities of postal ballot and EDC. Along with this, the facility of the postal ballot is also being provided to the 80-plus-year voters and the disabled who are unable to come to the polling booths.

The collector directed the officials that during the training of polling teams, the process of voting through postal ballot should be completed by providing postal ballots on November 7, 8 and 9. He told them that the task should be carried out with full responsibility so that no eligible person is deprived of the right to vote. EDC should be issued to women employees whose duty is in the same assembly constituency where they are voters.

Collector Sharma also directed the returning officers to make complete preparations for the commissioning of EVMs and appoint necessary staff by setting up a certain number of tables. He added that the work of EVMs should be done in the presence of representatives of the political parties and after the commissioning of EVMs, they should be kept securely in the strong room. The meeting was attended by the returning and nodal officers along with deputy district election officer GS Baghel, additional collector Lakshmi Gamad, joint collector Hemlata Solanki, deputy collector Swati Mishra and other officials.