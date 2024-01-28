MP: Collector Mishra Leads Republic Day Ceremony In Dhar

FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Republic Day was celebrated with fervour in Dhar district, marked by a grand event at the Fort Ground of the district headquarters. Collector Priyank Mishra led the ceremony, hoisting the flag and inspecting the joint parade, accompanied by SP Manoj Kumar Singh.

Colourful balloons, symbolising unity were released, while the armed forces made ceremonial fires. Various groups including the armed forces, police, NCC cadets, and school students participated in the parade, showcasing the district's diversity.

Cultural programmes featured patriotic dances by students from different schools, with prizes awarded for outstanding performances. The event also showcased tableaux depicting government schemes and departmental activities.

MLA Neena Verma and public representatives graced the occasion alongside citizens, journalists, and district officials. The exhibition by the police department on women's safety and new parliamentary laws drew local interest, reflecting the community's engagement with governance and societal issues.

Vibrant cultural extravaganza at PG College

Dhar celebrated Republic Day with a vibrant cultural programme at the PG College auditorium. The Republic Day event, organised by the district administration, featured patriotic songs by Aditi Gautam Kale's team and a presentation by Dr Priyanka Vaidya's team. Girls from Girls High Secondary School, Ghoda Chowpatty, showcased their talents, receiving applause from the audience.

The event was inaugurated by MLA Neena Verma, MLA Kalusingh Thakur, collector Priyank Mishra, and SP Manoj Kumar Singh. Songs like "Aye Mere WatanKe Logon" and folk dances infused the atmosphere with patriotic fervour.

An exhibition showcasing government schemes' achievements and development works was held by the district public relations office at the college. Local school girls also presented a captivating dance performance. Outstanding individuals from various fields were honoured with shields and certificates during the programme, attended by district officials, employees, police personnel, journalists, players, and students.