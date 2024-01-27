MP: Man Murders Wife's Lover Publicly In Jabalpur; Horrific CCTV Clip Goes Viral

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Four days after a man allegedly killed his wife's lover to death in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, CCTV footage of the incident came to light. The clip shows the accused stabbing the youth multiple times in public.

The incident took place in broad daylight on January 22, when a man and his aides allegedly stabbed a youth to death in public at the Sindhi camp area under the Hanumantal police station in Jabalpur. The main accused, identified as Lakhu Choudhary, and one of his aides have been arrested.

According to information, the deceased has been identified as Rohan Choudhary. Lakhu's wife had a love affair with Rohan. The affair got serious, and Lakhu's wife left him and started living with Rohan. This enraged Lakhu, so he planned to kill Rohan with the help of his friends.

The CCTV clip is now going viral on social media. It shows three bike-borne men arriving at the Sindhi camp area. While one parked the bike at the roadside, the other two accused got down and crossed the road to catch Rohan. They grabbed Rohan's collar and took him to the other side, where their friend was waiting on a bike. The accused men continued to stab Rohan with a knife till he fell dead.