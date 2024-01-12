MP: Collector Lauds Arihant Engineering For Making Low-Cost Products

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Rishav Gupta inspected the Arihant Engineering located on Ujjain-Dewas Road on Thursday. During the inspection, the collector inspected the bamboo processing machine being manufactured at Arihant Engineering. The collector praised the firm’s low-cost manufacturing of bamboo processing machines. He said that women in self-help groups should also be involved in bamboo-making products. During the inspection, Arihant Engineering directors Jumbo Kumar Bothra, Naman Bothra, and Manan Bothra gave detailed information on the working of Arihant Engineering. The collector was informed that the firm has been working for 19 years and so far 35 people are employed in the manufacturing unit. The firm makes 150 types of machines. The cost of machines ranges between Rs 20,000 to Rs 20 lakh.

Earlier bamboo processing machines were manufactured in China. Parts of which were not available in the country. Now bamboo processing machines are being manufactured in Dewas itself. Parts of the machines are also available which costs less than the Chinese machines. During the inspection, it was revealed that the firm exports bamboo processing machines to other countries including Bhutan, Nigeria, Tanzania, Nepal, and Egypt. The firm plans to make 1,500 types of products from bamboo processing machines, in which self-help groups will also be included. Apart from bamboo, the firm is also making fibre from banana leaves, which is used in making clothes and other materials.

During the inspection, it was told that 500 citizens are being given training every year in making products from bamboo processing machines. Machines from Arihant Engineering are being delivered to jails and old age homes across the country. The firm manufactures machines for making bamboo sticks, incense sticks, straws, spoons, toothbrushes, curtains, mats, baskets, and other types of materials at low cost.

Review meeting held

A review meeting was held under the chairmanship of MLA Gayatri Raje Puar at the district panchayat sabha room on Thursday. In the meeting, instructions were given to complete 30 schemes under the Jal Jeevan Mission by March 2024. If the work is not completed on time, then stringent action will be taken against the contractor. Besides, contractors for good work would also be honoured. SDM Bihari Singh, CEO, and officials of the concerned department were present in the meeting.