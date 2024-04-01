MP: Collector Issues Ultimatum To Govt Medical College In Ratlam, Agri Dept Over Working Deficiencies

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): In a strict directive, collector Rajesh Batham has given an ultimatum to the authorities of Govt Dr Laxminarayan Pandey Medical College to address working deficiencies and complaints about management within a week. Failure to do so will result in actions being taken against the institution, as per an official press release on Monday.

During a time-limit review meeting, Batham expressed dissatisfaction over the recent inspection of the medical college, where the commissioner of the Ujjain division highlighted several issues in working arrangements and management.

The district collector mentioned that the medical college had received 40 complaints that need to be promptly addressed, including the lack of benefits to patients from the dialysis machine and various other shortcomings in management.

Batham directed the dean of the medical college to improve the system within a week, failing which the institution would face consequences. The collector emphasised the need for immediate resolution of all issues related to mismanagement and working deficiencies in the medical college.

Additionally, Batham expressed discontentment with the working system of the agriculture department, stating that it was not fulfilling its duties adequately. He instructed the deputy director of agriculture to closely monitor the situation to prevent farmers from burning 'Parali' and to encourage the adoption of alternate methods. The department was also asked to provide information on alternative disposal methods for Parali.

District administration officials were present during the meeting to discuss and address the issues raised by the collector.