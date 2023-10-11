MP: Collector Issues Strict Orders On Installing Banners, Posters

Representative Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): With the announcement of the poll schedule in the state, the model code of conduct has kicked in and any work that can influence voters cannot be undertaken.

Collector and district election officer Priyank Mishra has issued an order using the powers given under Section 5 of the Madhya Pradesh Prevention of Deformation of Property Act 1994.

As per his order, writing slogans, putting up banners, pasting posters on government/ non-government buildings and election campaigning on electric and telephone poles by various political parties/ candidates/ individuals/ organisations for election campaign or advertisement during the assembly election 2023 (without prior permission) is punishable and cognizable.

Advertising at the cost of the public exchequer or using official mass media for publicity on achievements to improve chances of victory in the elections is prohibited. A public property security squad has been deployed in every police station of the district with immediate effect to step up vigil and put down such banners/ hoarding/ slogans.

