MP: Collector Initiates Plan To Bring Back Migrant Voters In Sardarpur

Sardarpur/Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Priyank Mishra has initiated a comprehensive plan to bring back voters who had migrated from the assembly constituencies of Dhar district. A team of 20 officials has been formed and will be dispatched to various sites in Gujarat and other districts.

District panchayat CEO Shringar Srivastava revealed that the officers' mission is not only to locate and contact migrant voters but also to coordinate with management at their workplaces.

The objective is to facilitate the return of these voters to their respective assembly constituencies for elections scheduled on November 17. A control room at the assembly level has been established to streamline communication and logistical arrangements.

Collector Mishra has also reached out to Gujarat district collectors, urging them to identify Dhar district voters working in the industrial and private agricultural sectors and ensure they receive stipends for voting.

To further enforce these measures, Srivastava directed the district transport officer to caution bus owners, drivers and conductors heading to Gujarat.

Six district panchayat CEOs, including SD Madhwacharya, Umarban Kanshiram Kanude, Prabhat Kumar Dwivedi, along with three other officers, have been strategically deployed to Gujarat's key districts for effective execution of the plan.