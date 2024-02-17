MP: Collector Finds Irregularities At Alot Civil Hospital

Representative Image

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Ratlam collector Bhaskar Kumar Lakshyakar expressed his displeasure over various flaws in the local Alot Civil Hospital during his sudden inspection at the hospital and directed action against erring officials. To assess the quality of medical services, punctuality and patient care, he inspected various wards of the hospital and took stock of the medical facilities being provided to the patients.

During the inspection, various health workers were found absent, prompting the collector to deduct their salaries. Additionally, the collector directed SDM Sunil Kumar Jaiswal to spearhead efforts to improve the system and call a meeting of the Patient Welfare Committee. Tehsildar Sonam Bhagat also marked her presence.

Chief Medical & Health Officer (CMHO) Anand Chandelkar later arrived at Alot Civil Hospital to assess the situation firsthand. Speaking to the media, the CMHO highlighted the measures being taken to rectify the irregularities. He reiterated the importance of immediate corrective action, warning that employees found engaging in irregularities face potential dismissal.

Furthermore, he emphasised that appropriate action would be taken against erring officials. If the system does not improve, employees working on a daily basis would be removed, he added. The CMHO directed the doctors and staff on duty to take care of the cleanliness in the future and ensure that the patients get treatment in a good environment.