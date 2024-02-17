Bhopal: ‘Harassed’ Woman Climbs Atop Mobile Tower To Jump To Death

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Unable to take ‘mental harassment’ anymore, a woman in her 30s climbed atop a telecom tower located near Polytechnic square and threatened to end her life on Friday evening, the police said. The young woman wanted to jump to death from the mobile tower, however, after almost two hours of persuasion and convincing the police and BMC team managed to bring her down.

The woman later told police that she was allegedly being mentally harassed by two men of her society who were forcing her to vacate the house she had taken on rent at Minal Residency located on Ayodhya bypass road. Police are yet to take statement from the two men. Shyamala hills police station officials said the woman identified herself as Shobhana Singh, a native of Sagar.

According to police, the incident took place around 5 pm at the polytechnic square area. When passersby noticed the woman atop the tower, they alerted the police. A huge crowd gathered at the scene as the police and rescue workers tried hard to convince the woman to climb down. The incident led to traffic snarls in the area. The police sought the help of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) to bring the woman down. The BMC team rushed to the spot, and after almost two hours of convincing, the rescue team ultimately persuaded the women to climb down.

The police thereafter took the woman to the police station and questioned her. Shobhana told the cops that she moved to Bhopal 10 years ago, and sells medical equipment to doctors to make a living and resides in a rented apartment at Minal Residency. Continuing her statements, she said that two residents of her colony, named Sudhir Sharma and Dwarika Gupta, had been allegedly forcing her to vacate the house. She filed a case against the duo in 2021, after which they began allegedly harassing her mentally and even tried to ‘defame’ her in the society, so that she could not rent another house in Bhopal.

Unable to take the 'harassment' anymore, the woman decided to end life and climbed atop the tower to jump to death. Shyamala hills police station TI Ram Vilas said that the case is being looked into, and the two men who have been accused of harassment will also be questioned by the police.