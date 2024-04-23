MP: Collector Examines Efficiency Of SST On Banswara-Pratapgarh Border

Representative Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, collector Rajesh Batham inspected checkposts located on the border of Banswara and Pratapgarh districts on Tuesday. He was accompanied with SP Rahul Lodha and additional collector RS Mandloi.

As a part of the inspection, the collector visited Sera, Amargarh, Sajjanpura, Gadikatara, Alkakheda and Borda check posts, situated under Sailana area of the district. He scrutinised the operational efficiency of the deployed Special Surveillance Team (SST), emphasising the containment of illegal liquor trafficking. With a specific focus on externed criminals, instructions were issued to maintain heightened surveillance.

Emphasising the imperative of curbing illicit money flows, the collector underscored the necessity of round-the-clock vigilance by the dedicated teams stationed at the checkpoints. During the inspection, meticulous scrutiny was directed towards the maintenance of registers, ensuring accurate recording of entries.

SP Lodha urged police forces to remain vigilant and proactive. Concurrently, he oversaw the functionality of CCTVs installed at the check posts. As a part of the election duties and implementation of the model code of conduct, staff have been ordered to thoroughly check the vehicles passing through the checkpost.