 MP: Collector Court Declares Janpad Panchayat President Election Null And Void In Pipliya Mandi
MP: Collector Court Declares Janpad Panchayat President Election Null And Void In Pipliya Mandi

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, December 06, 2023, 12:04 AM IST
Pipliya Mandi (Madhya Pradesh): The election for the position of Malhargarh janpad panchayat president has been declared null and void, rendering the post vacant, as ruled by the collector court.

The decision pertains to the election of Pushpabai Patidar on July 8, 2022, who secured victory as the Malhargarh Janpad panchayat president. The election was contested by Sangeeta Bai Rathore, who challenged it under Section 122 of the Panchayat Act.

The basis of the challenge was the alleged failure of Pushpabai Patidar to submit a valid caste certificate, claiming that she was not eligible for the seat reserved for backward classes in Madhya Pradesh.

The petition argued that Patidar, born and educated in Rajasthan, did not meet the eligibility criteria for the reserved post in Madhya Pradesh.

In response, Patidar asserted that she had resided in Madhya Pradesh for 25 years after marriage and belonged to the backward class. Collector Dilipkumar Yadav considered the arguments and documents presented by both parties and concluded that, for eligibility to a reserved post, a candidate must belong to the designated category and provide the necessary certificate. Consequently, the collector declared Pushpabai Patidar's election as Malhargarh janpad panchayat president illegal and void, leaving the post vacant.

