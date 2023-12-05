 Indore: 4 Members Of Interstate Gang Of Thieves Arrested
Indore: 4 Members Of Interstate Gang Of Thieves Arrested

The accused first tried to mislead the police but they later confessed to their crime.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, December 05, 2023, 06:24 AM IST
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Four members of an inter-state gang indulging in theft at locked places were arrested by the crime branch, police said on Monday. They allegedly confessed to going to Maharashtra on a stolen bike from Khandwa and committing thefts at four places in Maharashtra.

According to the crime branch, information was received that a gang named Naval Bhuria Gang was involved in some theft cases in Amravati in Maharashtra and they were living in the slums behind Choithram Mandi.

The crime branch gathered more information about the accused and managed to arrest them. The accused were identified as Naval Bhuria of Bag in Dhar district, Virendra Nageshwar of Burhanpur, Ramkishann and RajuJambekar of Burhanpur.

The accused first tried to mislead the police but they later confessed to their crime. They informed the police that they reached Khandwa in a bus and stole a bike from there. Some of the accused reached Amravati on the stolen bike and committed theft at four places there. After that, came to the city and were living in slums in order to mislead the police. The city police gathered information and found the FIRs in Amravati.

The accused have been handed over to Maharashtra police for further investigation.

