MP: Coaching Centre Director Arrested For Blackmailing Women With Videos, Photos In Ratlam

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Ratlam police, acting on the complaint lodged by a woman, arrested one coaching centre director Sanjay Porwal for sexually exploiting women under the guise of teaching English.

The son of a retired government school teacher, Porwal allegedly blackmailed women with objectionable photos and videos, extorting a huge sum from them.

Police raided his coaching centre and found incriminating items, including liquor bottles, women's underwear, and other clothes.

Ratlam SP Rahul Kumar Lodha revealed Porwal's misdeeds in a press conference, stating that he had victimised over 10 women. Due to fear of social humiliation, many victims were reluctant to report the crimes. A special police team, led by ASP Rakesh Khakha and CSP Abhinav Warange, raided Porwal's coaching centre, seizing electronic devices and other evidence.

Investigations uncovered hundreds of obscene videos recorded by Porwal with spy cameras. He has allegedly been blackmailing women for 12 years, targeting both unmarried and married women. Despite being married with two children, Porwal continued his predatory behaviour, also reportedly running dance classes where he victimised girls and women.

Porwal faces charges of rape and blackmailing, with investigations ongoing to uncover the full extent of his crimes.