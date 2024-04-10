MP: 'Dekho Pritam Bhaiya Maar Rahe...' BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi Accused Of Thrashing Youth In Pichhore; Video Viral

MP: BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi Accused Of Thrashing Youth In Picchore; Video Viral |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A video allegedly showcasing the hooliganism of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA has gone viral on social media. The video depicts a man, who is said to be the BJP MLA from Picchore assembly constituency in Shivpuri, assaulting a young man with a stick.

The 31-second clip, which has attracted widespread attention on social media, shows a black Scorpio and a white Safari parked at an unidentified location. In the footage, Pritam Lodhi can be seen repeatedly striking a young man, identified as Malkhan Lodhi with a stick, who was reportedly standing near the white car.

Amidst the assault, a voice in the video can be heard, “Dekho….Pritam bhaiya ne ek mode ko mara hai! (Look…Pritam bhaiya has thrashed a lad!). The incident is said to have taken place approximately 20 days ago, raising concerns about the delay in its circulation and subsequent action.

Efforts to reach out to Pritam Lodhi for comment on the viral video have reportedly been unsuccessful. The video's origin is attributed to the Picchore assembly constituency in Shivpuri.

As the video continues to circulate widely on social media platforms, it has sparked outrage among netizens and attracted condemnation from various social media users. People demand an investigation into the matter and appropriate action against Pritam Lodhi along with accountability and justice for the alleged victim.