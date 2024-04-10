 MP: 'Dekho Pritam Bhaiya Maar Rahe...' BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi Accused Of Thrashing Youth In Pichhore; Video Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: 'Dekho Pritam Bhaiya Maar Rahe...' BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi Accused Of Thrashing Youth In Pichhore; Video Viral

MP: 'Dekho Pritam Bhaiya Maar Rahe...' BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi Accused Of Thrashing Youth In Pichhore; Video Viral

As the video continues to circulate widely on social media platforms, it has sparked outrage among netizens and attracted condemnation from various social media users.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, April 10, 2024, 06:37 PM IST
article-image
MP: BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi Accused Of Thrashing Youth In Picchore; Video Viral |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A video allegedly showcasing the hooliganism of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA has gone viral on social media. The video depicts a man, who is said to be the BJP MLA from Picchore assembly constituency in Shivpuri, assaulting a young man with a stick.

The 31-second clip, which has attracted widespread attention on social media, shows a black Scorpio and a white Safari parked at an unidentified location. In the footage, Pritam Lodhi can be seen repeatedly striking a young man, identified as Malkhan Lodhi with a stick, who was reportedly standing near the white car.

Read Also
MP: Frustrated, Rewa Woman Performs 'Aarti' Of Police Officer Over Delay In FIR; Sarcastic Video...
article-image

Amidst the assault, a voice in the video can be heard, “Dekho….Pritam bhaiya ne ek mode ko mara hai! (Look…Pritam bhaiya has thrashed a lad!). The incident is said to have taken place approximately 20 days ago, raising concerns about the delay in its circulation and subsequent action.

Efforts to reach out to Pritam Lodhi for comment on the viral video have reportedly been unsuccessful. The video's origin is attributed to the Picchore assembly constituency in Shivpuri.

As the video continues to circulate widely on social media platforms, it has sparked outrage among netizens and attracted condemnation from various social media users. People demand an investigation into the matter and appropriate action against Pritam Lodhi along  with accountability and justice for the alleged victim.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: 'Dekho Pritam Bhaiya Maar Rahe...' BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi Accused Of Thrashing Youth In Pichhore;...

MP: 'Dekho Pritam Bhaiya Maar Rahe...' BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi Accused Of Thrashing Youth In Pichhore;...

EID 2024: Best Places To Enjoy Non-Vegetarian Dishes In Bhopal

EID 2024: Best Places To Enjoy Non-Vegetarian Dishes In Bhopal

MP Weather Updates: Orange Alert Issued For 27 Districts, Expect Winds @ 50 Km/H

MP Weather Updates: Orange Alert Issued For 27 Districts, Expect Winds @ 50 Km/H

Lok Sabha Elections: 'Baseless', Digvijaya On PM Modi's 'Katchatheevu Island' Allegations Against...

Lok Sabha Elections: 'Baseless', Digvijaya On PM Modi's 'Katchatheevu Island' Allegations Against...

Bhopal Weather: Rains & Breeze Make For Perfect Chai-Pakoda Evening; Dark Clouds Steal Afternoon...

Bhopal Weather: Rains & Breeze Make For Perfect Chai-Pakoda Evening; Dark Clouds Steal Afternoon...