MP: CM Yadav Unveils Slew Of Sops For Neemuch

Mohan Yadav, MP CM |

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav brought a wave of excitement during his visit to Neemuch on Friday as he unfolded a series of transformative announcements at a grand public gathering held at Dussehra ground.

Stadium, hospital and roads

Addressing the crowd, the CM pledged the construction of a state-of-the-art stadium in Neemuch, a 20-bed hospital in Bhadwamata and the resolution of issues concerning Bangla Bagicha. Additionally, a vital road connecting Manasa to Antrimata would be built, addressing crucial connectivity needs.

Educational and healthcare advancements

In a bid to bolster education and healthcare, the CM declared the establishment of a college in Kukadeshwar, a postgraduate college in Singoli and a 100-bed hospital in Jawad. Furthermore, plans for an air ambulance service across the state were unveiled, ensuring swift medical assistance.

Infrastructure and welfare initiatives

Acknowledging the need for infrastructure enhancement, Yadav announced the construction of a bypass in Kukadeshwar and a double road from Jawad to Morvan. Additionally, he disclosed plans for the ambitious Chambal project, earmarked at Rs 3, 200 crore, aimed at regional development.

Community engagement and support

Before his address, the CM embarked on a vibrant road show. Welcomed with fervour at every turn, he resonated with the aspirations of the people. Neemuch, Jawad and Manasa MLAs articulated the region's demands, compelling immediate action and garnering widespread support.

Yadav's visit not only heralded a promising future for Neemuch but also exemplified the government's commitment to inclusive development and responsive governance. With a slew of initiatives announced, Neemuch stands poised for transformation under his leadership.