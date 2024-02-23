 MP: CCTV Removed, Burglars Break Into Govt Contractor’s House & Decamp With Jewells, Cash
Resident alleges police removed CCTV before theft; police deny

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, February 23, 2024, 04:19 PM IST
Pipliya Mandi (Madhya Pradesh): Burglars broke into a locked house of a contractor in Pipliya Mandi and took away gold, silver and cash. The theft took place a day after the police took down the CCTV cameras from the residence.

The burglary took place at a house belonging to tourism department contractor Madan Malecha in Kashi colony. The theft occurred when Malecha went to Hoshangabad for a family function. As per the neighbours, the front door was found broken and almirahs were ransacked.

Burglars also brandished a revolver at a man who peeped out of the neighbourhood late at night. Malecha has been informed about the burglary after which he has left for Pipliya Mandi.

Resident Manohar Bhati alleged that police removed CCTV cameras installed in the residential area merely a day before the burglary occurred.

When contacted, police station in-charge Rajendra Panwar denies accusations, saying that they did not request the removal of the cameras. Instead, police had merely asked for removal of sensor lights attached to the cameras as residents were facing inconvenience by sensor lights. Police have launched a probe into the incident.

