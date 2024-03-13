MP: CM To Inaugurate Satellite Campus Today

Mohan Yadav, MP CM |

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A villager from Sajeli Teja Bhimji gram panchayat in Jhabua district, one Mysul Ninama, has raised concerns over being denied a house despite his name being on the list for allotment under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). Ninama, who currently lacks a permanent residence and recently lost his hut in a collapse, has accused the sarpanch and secretary of the gram panchayat of arbitrary practices in housing allocation.

Expressing his distress, Ninama mentioned that despite being eligible and in need, he has not received housing support while others are reportedly receiving multiple allocations. Frustrated with the situation, Ninama has now approached the collector's public hearing seeking intervention and the rightful allocation of a house. This incident has sparked discussions about alleged irregularities and corruption in the allocation of housing under PMAY in the area.

Local villagers have been vocal about such issues, highlighting them to public representatives and officials. Despite repeated complaints, there has been no visible action against those responsible for the alleged malpractice. The housing list reportedly includes 234 beneficiaries, adding to the urgency of addressing the situation fairly and transparently.