MP: CM Mohan Yadav Holds Divisional Level Meeting Of Collectors In Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav held a divisional level meeting of collectors and SPs at the administrative building complex in Ujjain on Sunday morning.

After reviewing law and order and revenue affairs of Ujjain Division for about one hour, CM Mohan Yadav is now taking meetings of BJP and Congress MLAs of Ujjain division.

Notably, prior to attending the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra inauguration function on Saturday, Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav was greeted at the Nagjhiri helipad by administrative staff and members of the public. He came here from Bhopal by helicopter.

In addition to giving Dr. Yadav a tilak on his forehead and providing him peda Prasad from the Mahakaleshwar Temple at the helipad, Kalavati Yadav, the eldest sister and speaker of the Ujjain Municipal Corporation, welcomed him.

Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Raghavendra Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Rajesh Rajoura, Divisional Commissioner Sanjay Goyal, Inspector General Santosh Kumar Singh, Collector Kumar Purushottam, and Special Policeman Sachin Sharma received the chief minister at the helipad.

Satyanarayan Jatiya, a former Union minister, was at the helipad with Mayor Mukesh Tatwal and MLAs Anil Jain Kaluheda, Jitendra Pandya, Tejbahadur Singh Chauhan, Satish Malviya, and Chintamani Malviya.

A grand roadshow was taken out. The 7km rally route has been decorated with banners honouring the new chief minister Yadav. The entire city was under strict security.