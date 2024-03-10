MP: CM Launches 'Lakhpati Didi' Initiative For Direct Financial Aid

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): In a transformative event, Sendhwa experienced a monumental shift towards financial empowerment as Chief Minister Mohan Yadav launched the 'Lakhpati Didi' initiative. This initiative, unveiled during a live telecast of the inauguration of 16 new airport terminals by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, heralded a new era of direct financial assistance. Under the initiative, withheld amounts from the Sambal Yojana were seamlessly transferred to the accounts of deserving beneficiaries with just a single click.

The municipal council auditorium buzzed with anticipation as the audience witnessed the historic moment unfold before their eyes. Amidst the excitement, the municipal corporation revealed that a staggering sum of Rs 96 lakh was disbursed to 43 beneficiaries during this event alone. Noteworthy allocations were made, including Rs 4 lakh and Rs 2 lakh to five beneficiaries each, under tragic circumstances such as accidental and natural deaths of family heads.

The distribution of sanction letters by key figures including CMO Madhu Choudhary, BJP spokesperson Sunil Aggarwal and councillor Lalita Sharma added a personal touch to the proceedings. Choudhary emphasised the government's commitment to facilitating direct financial aid through efficient schemes like the Sambal Yojana. Sendhwa legislative assembly's approval of 45 cases further underscored the importance of municipal council officials' diligent efforts in providing relief to grieving families.

As councillor Lalita Sharma extended acceptance letters to beneficiaries, the invaluable contributions of officials like assistant engineer Rajesh Mishra and accountant Dayanand Patidar were recognised and celebrated. The launch of 'Lakhpati Didi' not only symbolises a significant milestone in Sendhwa's journey towards economic prosperity but also stands as a testament to the government's unwavering dedication to uplifting every citizen, particularly during times of adversity.