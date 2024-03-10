Indore: Admin Shifts Patients, Seals Devi Ahilya Hospital |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following orders of collector Asheesh Singh, a joint team of health department and district administration sealed Devi Ahilya Hospital and Research Centre, symbolically. The team also shifted as many as six patients to Government Cancer Hospital while three patients were discharged with advice to see another doctor. The health department has also decided to lodge an FIR against the hospital owner and doctors who were responsible for running the hospital without permission for years.

IDSP Nodal Officer Dr Amit Malakar said, ‘As per directions of the district collector, we have sealed the hospital after shifting patients. A total of nine patients were admitted out of which three were discharged as they did not require hospitalisation. Six of the patients were shifted to Government Cancer Hospital.’ He said that the hospital could be sealed symbolically as there were families of housekeeping staff living there. ‘Counselling of admitted patients was challenging as they were not willing to shift from the hospital.

We also faced challenge in getting them shifted as the hospital administration was reluctant to return their deposited money,’ Dr Malakar said. On the basis of the report of probe panel, collector Asheesh Singh had ordered to seal the hospital which was running without permission since 2015.

Health dept to lodge

FIR The collector has also ordered the CMHO to take action against hospital management and doctors working there in contravention of the law. He ordered that necessary action should be taken by registering an FIR at the concerned police station under Medical Education Institutions (Control) Act, 1973. ‘We will lodge a complaint against the hospital owner with the police to register an FIR against them under relevant section on Monday,’ Dr Malakar said.