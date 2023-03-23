MP: CM Ladli Behna Scheme forms to be filled from tomorrow in Khargone

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Filling of forms under Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Scheme will start from Saturday in the district. Collector Shivraj Singh Verma on Thursday prepared a framework through Google Meet with all SDMs, CEOs and CMOs and the department concerned so that no woman faces problem or long queues. Along with this, work of e-KYC and preparations made so far were also reviewed.

Collector Verma said that work of e-KYC had been done to a great extent. It will continue along with the filling of forms.

Women whose e-KYC has been done would be informed in advance to fill their forms.

If possible, street-wise or colony-wise registration would be launched and people would be informed in advance.

Collector Verma asked CMOs and CEOs to ensure no laxity on the part of employees. He also warned of punitive action in case of negligence. District Panchayat CEO Jyoti Sharma also joined Google Meet.

95% e-KYC work completed in 11 panchayats of Jhirnya

Jhirnya's CEO was praised by collector Verma for completing 95% e-KYC work in 11 panchayats . He ordered that appreciation letter be issued to 11 panchayats of Jhirnya district. Along with this, a letter of appreciation would also be given to Khargone janpad CEO.

He said that show cause notice would be issued to other district CEOs where the e-KYC process would be found lagging.