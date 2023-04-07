MP CM Chouhan paid courtesy visit to Pt. Pradeep Mishra in Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid a courtesy visit to Pt. Pradeep Mishra during his stay in Ujjain on Thursday. Chief Minister Chouhan honoured Pt. Mishra by felicitating him with a shawl and shreefal. Pandit Pradeep Mishra also honoured the Chief Minister. During the meeting, the Chief Minister said that after the inauguration of the garment factory in Ujjain, many local people will get employment opportunities. He said that the Ladli Bahna Yojana has been started by the government for woman empowerment.

Chief Minister Chouhan said that a spiritual atmosphere has been created in Ujjain with the tale of Shiv Mahapuran. Pandit Mishra praised the public welfare schemes run by the Chief Minister.