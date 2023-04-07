 MP CM Chouhan paid courtesy visit to Pt. Pradeep Mishra in Ujjain
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP CM Chouhan paid courtesy visit to Pt. Pradeep Mishra in Ujjain

MP CM Chouhan paid courtesy visit to Pt. Pradeep Mishra in Ujjain

Chief Minister Chouhan honoured Pt. Mishra by felicitating him with a shawl and shreefal

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, April 07, 2023, 02:50 PM IST
article-image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid a courtesy visit to Pt. Pradeep Mishra during his stay in Ujjain on Thursday. Chief Minister Chouhan honoured Pt. Mishra by felicitating him with a shawl and shreefal. Pandit Pradeep Mishra also honoured the Chief Minister. During the meeting, the Chief Minister said that after the inauguration of the garment factory in Ujjain, many local people will get employment opportunities. He said that the Ladli Bahna Yojana has been started by the government for woman empowerment.

Chief Minister Chouhan said that a spiritual atmosphere has been created in Ujjain with the tale of Shiv Mahapuran. Pandit Mishra praised the public welfare schemes run by the Chief Minister.

Read Also
Watch: State home minister Narottam Mishra meets Pradeep Mishra, Aniruddhacharya after seeking...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IIT Indore, AIIMS Bhopal come together for academic cooperation

IIT Indore, AIIMS Bhopal come together for academic cooperation

Indore: 'Mandir wahi banega', CM hints after locals protest demolition of Beleshwar Temple where 36...

Indore: 'Mandir wahi banega', CM hints after locals protest demolition of Beleshwar Temple where 36...

Madhya Pradesh: 8 nomadic tribe members attacked by locals on suspicion of being child lifters in...

Madhya Pradesh: 8 nomadic tribe members attacked by locals on suspicion of being child lifters in...

Madhya Pradesh: Dharmapuri MLA jumps in Narmada to rescue body of a missing man after divers' failed...

Madhya Pradesh: Dharmapuri MLA jumps in Narmada to rescue body of a missing man after divers' failed...

MP CM Chouhan paid courtesy visit to Pt. Pradeep Mishra in Ujjain

MP CM Chouhan paid courtesy visit to Pt. Pradeep Mishra in Ujjain