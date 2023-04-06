Watch: State home min Narottam Mishra meets Pradip Mishra, some? Acharya after seeking Mahakal blessings in poll year

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday, offered prayer at Mahakal temple and joined Pandit Pradeep Mishra's katha. Later, Mishra met Aniruddhacharya Maharaj in Pardesipura in Indore.

Regarding the removal of Congress party's cut outs from the katha site, Dr Mishra fumed that how can anyone influence the saint. In response to a question about the age of former CM Kamal Nath, he said that the latter has now started to show his age.

While interacting with Hindu spiritual leader Aniruddhacharya Maharaj, the minister assured him of security after his ashram allegedly received a letter seeking extortion.

Aniruddhacharya Maharaj had told reporters his ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh had received a letter two days ago seeking Rs 1 crore as extortion and a threat of blowing it up if the money is not paid.

"An FIR was lodged in this connection on Wednesday there. The sender of the letter has claimed he is associated with a terrorist organisation," the spiritual leader said.

"Aniruddhacharya Maharaj is a revered saint and his security will be taken care of. Concerned authorities have been asked to investigate. On the basis of the findings, action will be taken," Mishra told reporters after meeting him.

The spiritual leader said he was working to spread 'Sanatan Dharma' and some people may be averse to it.

