Madhya Pradesh: Mishap averted at railway station in Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Two passengers collided with each other at Ujjain Railway Station in such a way that both could have lost their lives. One passenger was saved by a youth waiting at the station, while the other was saved by RPF personnel. The video of the incident has been posted by RPF on its Twitter handle.

The incident occurred two days ago on platform number 1 where Malwa Express was heading for Bhopal. At around 2.15 pm, a passenger tried to get down from the moving train while another was trying to board it.

Due to collision, one got entangled between the platform and the train, while the other fell on the track. A youth saved one of them, while two RPF jawans immediately took the other injured to the hospital. The passenger is said to be out of danger.

