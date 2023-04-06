Ujjain: Railway employees hold huge protest

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of railway loco pilots and guards gathered in front of the integrated crew lobby on platform number 1 here on Wednesday and raised slogans against the divisional railway manager (DRM), Ratlam and senior divisional operations manager against the transfer of Ujjain lobby to Indore.

All railway employees demanded immediate cancellation of the order issued on March 20 regarding transfer of Ujjain lobby. The office bearers and staffers of all railway organisations have clearly said that till the orders are cancelled, dharna, demonstration, agitation will continue. Board officials are trying to mislead the media by giving fabricated figures.

DRM, Ratlam has neither taken any cognisance on the letters written by MPs, Cabinet minister, MLA in the interest of employees of Ujjain, nor has given any satisfactory reply to the letters of public representatives.

He has, in fact, warned the office bearers of the organisation that he will not tolerate any political interference on the issue. The DRM visited Ujjain along with the senior officer of Ratlam Division, but the employees were not contacted. The employees told media persons about their problems and the financial loss caused to the Railways.