MP: Ujjain girl writes 200 shayris on Baba Mahakal in 2 days, gets entry in Worldwide Book of Records

Harshita Vyas |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A young girl from Ujjain made her in Worldwide Book of Records for writing 200 shayaris in two days on Baba Mahakal in two days.

The Shiv Bhakt Harshita Vyas has completed MBA and has been writing shayaris since 2019.

“My interest for writing shayris developed from Instagram. This achievement is a result of my hard work of four years and two months”, she said.

Harshita further added, “Earlier I used to write on various subjects, but when I was contacted by the Worldwide Book of Records team, I asked the team members to write poetry on Baba Mahakal to make this record.”

Harshita has received a certificate and golden medal from the World Wide Book of Records organization.

(With inputs from Amar Ujala)