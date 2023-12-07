MP: Civil Defence Day Observed In Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The Civil Defence and Home Guard Force Foundation Day-2023 was celebrated on Wednesday with great patriotic fervour and pomp. Sharing information, district commandant home guard Dewas Dr Madhurajesh Tiwari said that the event witnessed an impressive parade wherein chief executive officer (district panchayat) Himanshu Prajapati was given the parade salute by Platoon Commander Veena Kaushal.

Assistant Parade Commander ASI Makhan Singh Pawar, Platoon Commander of the First Platoon Havildar Rajnarayan Mandloi, Second Platoon Commander Naik Nemichand also attended. Following the parade inspection, greeting messages of the President of India, Defence Minister and senior dignitaries of GoI were also read.

Additionally, the celebration included heartwarming performances by the students of Sainath Memorial School, who presented a patriotic song and a captivating dance, adding a touch of cultural essence to the event.

Prajapati highlighted the duties and responsibilities of Homeguard and Civil Defence volunteers as first responders during disasters and pandemic-like situations. He extended his best wishes to all the soldiers for their future endeavours.

The event concluded with the distribution of prizes. The event was conducted by teacher Mahendra Jain while Platoon Commander (SDERF Dewas) Rohan Raikwar expressed a vote of thanks.