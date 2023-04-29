MP: Chouhan a liar, ministers corrupt, says Digvijaya Singh

Shamgarh (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh on Thursday reached Shamgarh in Mandsaur district to motivate party workers and blow election bugle for assembly elections to be held at the end of 2023.

Before the meeting, senior Congress leader addressed media persons and trained guns on the BJP-led state government.

Targeting Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Singh asked why no case of treason was filed against BJP IT Cell Bhopal president Dhruv Saxena and Satna Bajrang Dal president despite their links with the ISI. And, why didn't the government appeal in the Supreme Court after the duo was granted bail?

At the same time, Singh called Shivraj Singh Chouhan a liar and his ministers corrupt. He said that his ministers had a menu card of corruption. They betrayed thousands of voters who voted them to victory, but they sold themselves for crores of rupees.

Congress leader once again raised the issue of farmers’ movement in the district and assured that if Kamal Nath's government comes to power in 2023, Congress would construct a memorial at the place where farmers were killed in the firing during the farmer's movement.