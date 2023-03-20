Madhya Pradesh: Shamgarh Govternment College to get ‘Model College’ tag

FP Photo

Shamgarh (Madhya Pradesh): The state finance department issued financial rights to the Government College of Shamgarh, in Mandsaur, giving a boost to the infrastructure of the college. Shamgarh and Suwasra Colleges will no longer have to depend on Mandsaur Government PG College for passing budgets, thanks to the efforts of MLAs and cabinet minister Hardeep Singh Dung on the demands of ABVP.

With financial rights, students will be getting benefits of the welfare schemes on a timely basis. Shamgarh Government College will soon get a ‘model college’ tag along the lines of CM Rise School. With this designation, the college would have cutting-edge facilities, improved infrastructure, an e-library and other sports-related amenities. Special focus would be laid on teaching faculty with great academic expertise. Students will be taking the lead in science and research and prepare for competitive examinations.

