Madhya Pradesh: March taken out demanding more health services in government hospital in Shamgarh

They claimed that the common people are suffering due to a lack of health services in Shamgarh.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 09:30 PM IST
Shamgarh (Madhya Pradesh): Scores of people from the Shamgarh Assembly constituency represented by state cabinet minister Hardeep Singh Dung took out a march demanding more health services and facilities at the government hospital.

They claimed that the common people are suffering due to a lack of health services in Shamgarh.

They took out Swasthya Sewa Jan Kranti from Shamgarh to Suwasra, in which hundreds of youth participated carrying banners and placards in this journey of 16 kilometres.

It is worth mentioning that even after the state government has given the status of civil hospital to Shamgarh Primary Health Center, the health services are deficient. There is neither a doctor nor any medical equipment in the hospital.

