Madhya Pradesh: Rahul strikes emotional chord with girl, wipes her tears in Shamgarh

FP Photo |

Shamgarh (Madhya Pradesh): Two girl students were among the lucky lot to have had a chat with Rahul Gandhi when he arrived at Agar leading his Bharat Jodo Yatra on Sunday. A number of students from a private school from Shamgarh had come to Agar to participate in various programs organised on the occasion. Two students, Afsha Firoz Agwan, and Tuktuk Vishal Dabi were determined to meet Rahul Gandhi. Unable to reach Rahul who was surrounded with scores of supporters, little girl Afsha started crying. Rahul, on spotting crying Afsha, called her and Tuktuk. As the Congress MP started chatting with them, Afsha became emotional and burst into tears. Rahul was quick to take out his handkerchief and wipe her tears. His assuring words calmed the little girl down and she soon smiled back at Rahul. Not all got a chance to meet the Congress MP, many had to content with waving at their leader from far. Afsha is the daughter of Firoz Agwan, a former councilor of Ward 11, while Tuktuk Dabi is the daughter of social worker Vishal Dabi.