Train No 22975/22976, 12955/12956 and 19037/19038 to halt at Shamgarh, Suwasra stations on experimental basis

For the convenience of passengers, additional stoppage has been provided at Shamgarh, Suwasra Stations to Train No 22975/22976, 12955/12956 and Train No 19037/19038 on experimental basis for a period of six months.

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, train No. 22975/ 22976 Bandra Terminus – Ramnagar Express has been provided with additional halt at Shamgarh station w.e.f journey commencing Ex Bandra Terminus on 13th October, 2022 and Ex Ramnagar with immediate effect.

Train No. 22975 Bandra Terminus – Ramnagar Express will arrive Shamgarh at 16.36 hrs and depart at 16.38 hrs. Similarly, Train No. 22976 Ramnagar - Bandra Terminus Express will arrive Shamgarh at 07.53 hrs and depart at 07.55 hrs.

Similarly, train No. 12955/12956 Mumbai Central – Jaipur Superfast Express, has been provided with additional halt at Suwasra station Ex Mumbai Central with immediate effect and Ex Jaipur on 08th October,2022.

Train No. 12955 Mumbai Central – Jaipur Express will arrive Suwasra at 05.56 hrs and depart at 05.58 hrs. Similarly, Train No. 12956 Jaipur - Mumbai Central Express will arrive Suwasra at 19.01 hrs and depart at 19.03 hrs.

In addition to that train No. 19037/19038 Bandra Terminus – Barauni Avadh Express, has been provided with additional halt at Suwasra station with immediate effect.

Train No. 19037 Bandra Terminus – Barauni Avadh Express,will arrive Suwasra at 10.05 hrs and depart at 10.07 hrs. Similarly, Train No. 19038 Barauni - Bandra Terminus Avadh Express will arrive Suwasra at 14.33 hrs and depart at 14.35 hrs.