MP: Chitnis Hails Women’s Bill, Claims `History Created’

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): BJP state spokesperson and former cabinet minister Archana Chitnis hailed the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam 2023 (Women’s Reservation Bill) that was passed in Parliament recently. Addressing a press conference, here on Sunday, she said BJP government has always given priority to women empowerment in its goals.

Twenty-seven years after it was first tabled, the women’s reservation bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha as the very first agenda of the New Parliament after Prime Minister Narendra Modi led MPs to the new House following a farewell to the old Parliament. Women's Reservation Bill seeks to reserve 33% of seats in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies for women.

She also claimed that passing of the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' is indeed a step in the right direction which opposition parties also support. MP Gyaneshwar Patil, MLA Ram Dangore, district president Sevadas Patel, mayor Amrita Amar Yadav, Rajesh Donger, Ashok Mishra, former district president Harish Kotwale, district panchayat president Kanchan Tannave and other public representatives also attended.

She also hailed government for successfully implementing Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) aiming to facilitate access to affordable housing for low-income residents and Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana for providing LPG connection, Ayushman Bharat Yojana and Jal Jeevan Mission.

Under PMAY, over 44 lakh houses have been constructed in the state while lakhs of houses are under construction. Under the Swachh Bharat Mission, toilets have been built in over 71 lakh houses across the state. Centre as well as state governments are committed to uplift the living conditions of poor, women and tribal people, she added. In view of the upcoming assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will organise a party workers' 'mahakumbh' in Bhopal on September 25 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to participate in it. She has urged all workers from Nimar and MP to participate in it to make it a big success.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)