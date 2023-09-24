Indore: 'Government Ignoring Problems Of Unemployed Youth' | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): President of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee and former chief minister Kamal Nath on Saturday targeted the BJP government and said that they have turned the state into a ‘Scam State’.

Addressing the Berozgar Mahapanchayat, he said that the state government is ignoring the problems of unemployed youth and asserted such a dispensation must be "kicked out" of power.

"A government whose priority is not the youth must be kicked out. There was a scam in the patwari recruitment process and it will be probed if the Congress came to power,” Nath said.

He said that he had met youths who have been recruited for government posts but are yet to receive their appointment letters. “Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made false claims about investment coming into the state after global seminars in Indore.

He has announced that he will provide employment to one lakh youth. Even if he fills government posts, it would be enough. Under the BJP, a system of corruption has been developed from the panchayat level to the secretariat," the former chief minister said.

Nath ‘kicks out’ media, clarifies later

The former chief minister expressed his annoyance over media persons during a programme organised by Mang Matang Samaj and asked Congressmen to ‘kick out’ media from the venue.

He also asked media persons to go out of the venue and said that he didn’t want them (media persons) in the programme after which media persons registered their objection over the Congress leaders’ behaviour.

Later, Nath clarified that some of the media persons had threatened to leave the event when he asked them to move aside as the members of the community were not able to see the programme. “Some media persons threatened to leave the programme after which I asked them to go out as they were being a hindrance to the event,” he said.

