MP: Chitawad Dam Included In PKC River Link Scheme

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Government has included the Chitawad Dam and pressure irrigation project in Chitawad village of Mahidpur tehsil under the PKC (Parvati- Kalisindh-Chambal) River Link Scheme. Giving information, state BJP vice president and former MLA Bahadur Singh Chauhan said that earlier the project was being constructed at a cost of Rs 2,244 crore, but now the project will be constructed at the cost of Rs 6,000 crore after its inclusion in PKC scheme by the Centre.

Chouhan further added that through this project, more than 1 lakh hectares of land can be irrigated in the region and surrounding districts. This will prove to be a boon for the farmers as their income will increase with improved irrigation in the region. Chouhan said that the length of the dam will be 3,800 meters and height 23 meters. He said that CM Mohan Yadav and Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silavat played a crucial role in getting the project approved. He said that the work on this project will start after the Lok Sabha elections. The approval of this project has brought a wave of happiness among the farmers. A Shipra Yatra was also taken out, participated by a large number of farmers and devotees.