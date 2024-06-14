MP: Child Marriages Up 75% In Indore, FIRs Lodged After A Decade, State Among Worst Hit In Nation

Representative Photo | ANI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore witnessed a 75 per cent rise in the number of child marriages in five years from 2018 to 2023, resulting in worries for officials. The fast-growing city has enveloped a dark truth behind the cool shimmer nights which is a serious 'unseen' dent to the glamorous image of the city.

While 12 child marriages were foiled in 2018, the number rose to 21 in 2023. Moreover, records from the Women and Child Development unfold the truth of the educated city of the state putting a dent on the city's developing image with four cases registered in the past one month. It is after 2013, that an FIR was registered for the same.

The authorities could save 15 girls in 2023 from being married at an ineligible age and foiled the attempt of their loved ones to put on a garb of celebration and show over their criminal act.

'A 16-year-old girl was rescued from her parents before being hitched to an 18-year-old boy. Surprisingly, she was being married under the pressure of 'broker' who are already in the 'system',' Mahendra Pathak, member of anti-child marriage flying squad believes.

Despite the department of Women and Child Developmentís tall claims, last year, 42 cases (of child marriages) were reported, while in the past one month the count is already pegged at 4.

UN declares MP as worst hit state

The recent report of United Nations Childrenís Emergency Fund states that Madhya Pradesh stands among the five worst-hit states when it comes to child marriages in the nation. The central state of the country accounts for 23 per cent of women aged 20-24 years who were married or in union before age 18. The majority of young women who got married in their childhood give birth as adolescents, putting forth a challenge in continuing their education.

'Despite running awareness campaigns, it will take time to deter people from organising child marriages. In some cases, it has been revealed that people want to get rid of the responsibility of Kanyadaan. The government, for sure, is not taking strict measures to stop such marriages and has no significant role in making people aware.' --- Padma Shri Janak Palta