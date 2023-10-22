MP: Central Expenditure Observer Inspects Border Checkposts

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Central expenditure observer for assembly elections Mookambikeyen S inspected the Sajjan Pura, Ghari Katara and Kunda checkposts situated on the Rajasthan border. The central expenditure observer reached here on Saturday.

According to official information, Central expenditure observer Mookambikeyen S reached the Banswara border situated checkposts where he inspected the activities and works of the monitoring team posted at the checkpost. He issued necessary directives to the team posted at the checkposts.

It is further informed that the expenditure observer held a meeting with expenditure monitoring teams and video viewing teams of Ratlam City, Ratlam Rural assembly seats at the panchayat sabhagrih and later he reached Sailana where held a meeting with monitoring teams of Sailana assembly seat.

The central observer also reviewed the working of the media certification monitoring committee and issued directives. On this occasion, district public relations officer S A Khan, and liaison officer U P Ahirwar were also present.

