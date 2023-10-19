 MP: CBSE West Zone Badminton Tourney Concludes
The closing ceremony saw the crowning of champions in various categories.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, October 19, 2023, 11:27 PM IST
Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): CBSE West Zone Badminton Tournament 2023, hosted by Raghuvansh Public School concluded on Thursday.  For the last four days, Late Shri Babulal Raghuvanshi Sports Complex in Sendhwa played host to this national-level championship.

The event saw the participation of 542 boys and 180 girls from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. The event was graced by Indian badminton team player Anurag Thakkar, who provided support and guidance. The closing ceremony saw the crowning of champions in various categories.

In the Girl's Under-14 category, Advanced Academy, Indore secured gold, while Choithram School, Indore claimed the silver.  In other categories, winners included Advanced Academy, Indore, Central Senior Secondary Academy, Udaipur and Shri Satya Sai School, Indore.

In the boys' division, Shri Satya Sai School, Indore, Sanskaar School, Jaipur and Ajmera Mukesh Nemichand, Indore emerged victorious.

