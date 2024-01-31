MP: CBN Seizes 3,063 Kg Poppy Straw; 2 Held

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Continuing their crackdown on illegal drug business, a team of Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Neemuch, on Monday, intercepted a truck on the Mandsaur-Ratlam highway, near Daloda teshil in Mandsaur and seized a total of 152 bags of poppy straw weighing 3,063.6 kg.

After receiving specific intelligence that a truck having Punjab registration would be carrying a huge quantity of poppy straw from Mandsaur area to Punjab, a team of officers of CBN Neemuch was formed and dispatched in on Sunday.

Strict surveillance on the suspected route was kept and after the successful identification of the vehicle by CBN officers, the truck was intercepted on the Mandsaur- Ratlam highway. The truck was carrying cattle feed bags as cover cargo. On sustained questioning, the driver revealed that poppy straw was loaded in the truck.

Since it was not possible to search the truck on spot owing to security reasons, it was brought to the CBN office. The truck was thoroughly searched and a total of 152 bags of poppy straw weighing 3,063.6 kg were recovered.

After completion of legal formalities, the recovered poppy straw along with the truck and cattle feed were seized and two persons were arrested under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985. Further investigation is under progress.