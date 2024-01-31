 Nahta Hails CM For Linking MP, Rajasthan Rivers
FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, January 31, 2024, 12:58 AM IST
Mohan Yadav, MP CM |

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Former minister Narendra Nahta extended his gratitude to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Irrigation Minister Tulsi Silawat for the agreement to link the rivers of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. As per this agreement, there is also a proposal to connect the Kali Sindh River with the Chambal River.

Nahta said that this agreement has emotional importance for him because his late father, the then MP Bhanwar Lal Nahta proposed the linking of rivers of two states by holding a meeting of officials. Later, the Central Water and Power Commission also gave its consent to this proposal.

Nahata said that the then chief minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje was also in favour of this proposal and was working for it. But she insisted that Kali Sindh River should be directly connected to Chambal River in Rajasthan region.

Late MP Nahta proposed to connect Kali Singh River with Chambal River in Madhya Pradesh border before Gandhi Sagar, to facilitate electricity generation from Gandhi Sagar and provide irrigation to Mandsaur and Neemuch districts.

Nahata said that after the wait of 50 years, there will be a possibility of irrigation from Chambal River in Mandsaur and Neemuch districts. Nahata congratulated the CM and expressed hope that work on this project would commence soon.

