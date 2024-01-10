MP: CBN Neemuch's Major Drug Bust

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): In the year’s first major breakthrough, a team of Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Neemuch unit intercepted a truck on Udaipur-Bhilwara highway in Chittorgarh Rajasthan and seized a large cache of poppy straw and concentrated poppy straw.

As per the information, the team recovered about 5057.3-kilogram poppy straw stuffed in 267 bags and 824.2 kilograms packed in 55 bags.

Officials on condition of anonymity informed that agency kept constant surveillance on the route and on an intervening night of January 7 and 8, acting on the tip-off team intercepted a truck carrying large quantities of banned substances in a disguise of cattle feed.

Due to security concerns, the search took place at the CBN office, leading to the recovery of a substantial quantity of poppy straw.

Simultaneously, CBN officers in Chittorgarh, with the support of Neemuch deputy narcotics commissioner (DNC) office staff executed a search in a house in Dhakdi village under Pipaliya Mandi police station, Mandsaur, resulting in the seizure of 1131.9-kg of poppy straw in 57 bags on January 6. One individual was apprehended in connection with the case.

The year 2023 showcased remarkable achievements for CBN Neemuch, marked by a record-breaking 116 seizure cases, 150 arrests and the confiscation of approximately 70 tons of various drugs.

Operations like "PRAHAAR" and "SHAKTI" demonstrated the bureau's commitment to eradicating illicit opium poppy and cannabis crops.

Operation “PRAHAAR” was undertaken for the destruction of 10326 hectares (25526 acres) of illicit opium in Arunachal Pradesh (8501 hectares) and Manipur (1825 hectares), despite adverse terrain and safety risks.

Operation “SHAKTI” was launched in Himachal Pradesh in which 1124 hectares (2777 Acres) of illicit cannabis (Ganja) crop was destroyed by CBN officers.

Additionally, emphasis was placed on infrastructure improvement, personnel expansion and technological upgrades. A historic reward of Rs eight crore was sanctioned and cultivation operations witnessed positive changes, including online licensing and direct communication with cultivators.